Licensees to Take on Second Pub With Greene King Pub Partners

Licensees Steve and Maria Harris – alongside daughter-in-law Nathalie Harris – are to take on their second pub with Greene King Pub Partners, The Old Mill in Salisbury.

The couple opened their first pub, The Stag in Lyndhurst, with Greene King Pub Partners back in February 2021. With Greene King Pub Partners’ support, training and guidance, they have grown the pub business, getting shortlisted for an award at the Great British Pub Awards taking place later this year.

Steve and Maria are due to take on The Old Mill towards the end of September. Their vision for the pub is to turn it into a top hotel experience, complementing the accommodation in the pub with a community focussed bar and a restaurant serving the same fresh, quality British food of The Stag in Lyndhurst. To deliver on this vision, in the New Year, the couple plan to temporarily close the pub for a full refurbishment with the support of Greene King.

Alongside The Old Mill, the couple are also taking on The Boathouse in Salisbury – a freehold site – which is due to re-open on the 31st August.

Commenting on their partnership with Greene King Pub Partners, Steve and Maria Harris said:

“When taking on The Stag at Lyndhurst, it was our first pub and so we had a lot to learn, but the full suite of support from Greene King was fundamental to making the business a success. In growing our pub business, we knew we wanted to continue our strong partnership with Greene King, so when The Old Mill became available through them we knew we had to take it!”