AA Unveils AA Hospitality Award 2022 Shortlists

The AA has today announced four shortlists for the AA Hospitality Awards 2022 – AA Spa Hotel of the Year, AA Housekeeper of the Year, AA Sustainable Award and the newly launched AA Accessible Award – ahead of the awards ceremony to be held on Monday 26 September at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House, London.

Recognising the excellence of hotels, restaurants and their teams across the UK, the AA Hospitality Awards is one of the industry’s most prestigious and highly anticipated events. This year’s Awards, hosted by Gabby Logan and spanning 15 categories, will name the best hotels, restaurants, and spas across the UK, and will celebrate remarkable figures from the industry with awards such as the Lifetime Achievement Award, Chef’s Chef Award and more.

Simon Numphud, Managing Director at AA Media said:

“We are delighted to share the shortlists for four AA Hospitality Award categories, celebrating the UK’s most dedicated housekeepers, most sustainable and accessible hotels, and the top spa hotels. We look forward to crowning the winners at the awards ceremony next month, recognising the hard work and passion of so many teams behind these incredible businesses, and reconnecting in person with the industry after a challenging few years.”

AA ACCESSIBLE AWARD

Sponsored by Blue Badge Access Awards, the global initiative that celebrates thoughtful and stylish inclusive design across the world, the newly launched AA Accessible Award recognises establishments that have gone above and beyond to champion inclusivity in the hospitality sector, making the hotel experience more joyful and inclusive for disabled and non-disabled guests alike. The shortlist for the Accessible Award is: Rudding Park in Harrogate, North Yorkshire

Peter Banks, Managing Director at Rudding Park said:

“Being shortlisted for this award is a great honour. As hospitality providers the whole Rudding Park team ‘live and breathe’ caring for our guests and accessibility for all is fundamental. We love receiving guest feedback with examples of the team going ‘above and beyond’. The heartfelt feedback we receive is what it is all about.” Twr y Felin Hotel in St Davis, Pembrokeshire The team at Twr y Felin Hotel commented:

“To be recognised as one of the UK’s leading accessible hotels is truly satisfying and rewarding. We have always wanted to be an inclusive venue and share this special building and the spectacular location with as many people as possible. Knowing that we are playing a part in enabling those with accessibility issues to explore St Davids and Pembrokeshire makes us very proud.”

AA SUSTAINABLE AWARD

Recognising a clear commitment to sustainability, demonstrated through good practice and policy to make a positive contribution to reducing impact on the environment. The shortlist for the AA Sustainable Award is: Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort in Burnley, Lancashire Ian Mitchell, Operations & Revenue Manager at Crow Wood Hotel said:

“This is a truly fantastic achievement to share with all our stakeholders: guests, members, staff and suppliers alike. I’m thrilled that we’ve been recognised for having sustainability at the heart of our business strategy.” Swinton Estate in Masham, North Yorkshire Iain Shelton, CEO of the Swinton Estate commented:

“It is fantastic to be recognised by the judges for the efforts we make at Swinton, and we continue to hold sustainability at the very core of what we do.” The Goodwood Hotel in Goodwood, West Sussex Andrew Coggings, Entertaining and Hospitality Managing Director at The Goodwood Hotel said:

“We are beyond thrilled The Goodwood Hotel has been recognised by the AA Hospitality Awards among Britain’s most sustainable hospitality businesses for the innovative steps we’ve taken to neutralise our impact on the environment over the past year.”

AA SPA HOTEL OF THE YEAR

The AA’s ultimate accolade for hotels in the UK, the AA Spa Hotel of the Year is awarded to outstanding examples of a spa hotel. This year’s shortlist includes: Lime Wood in Lyndhurst, Hampshire Kenneth Speirs, Managing Director at Lime Wood said:

“With the difficult past few years behind us it’s wonderful to see the caring and relaxed art of hospitality return to Lime Wood. This is a tremendous recognition by AA Hospitality for the dedication, commitment and care delivered by the whole team. Being appreciated in such a way is a great source of motivation for everyone and encourages us all to reach for higher goals.” The Scarlet in Mawgan Porth, Cornwall Emma Stratton, Owner of The Scarlet said:

“After a challenging few years and with the continued challenges of staff shortages in hospitality, being shortlisted in this award means so much to the team. Their hard work has been recognised and rightly so. They have continued to put their heart and soul into creating wonderful experiences for our guests and we thank them for that.” The Spa Hotel at Ribby Hall Village in Wrea Green, Lancashire Andrew Scott, Hotel Manager at The Spa Hotel at Ribby Hall Village commented:

“To receive the news that we have been shortlisted for this prestigious award has reinvigorated the team and confirmed that we continue to offer the excellent service and experience expected by our customer. It reinforces the daily desire to drive forward with new ideas and improved offerings whilst maintaining the amiable approach our team takes in their work.”

AA HOUSEKEEPER OF THE YEAR