The Burnt Chef Project Releases Free Work Related Stress Guide for Hospitality

Share Tweet Share Email

The Burnt Chef Project has released a new Work Related Stress Guide, designed to provide insight to employers and leaders on how they can start to strategically tackle work-related stress within their place of work.

In 2020/21 stress, depression and anxiety accounted for 50% of all work-related ill health cases, the main work factors cited by respondents as causing work-related stress, depression or anxiety were workload pressures, including tight deadlines and too much responsibility with lack of managerial support*.

Work-related stress is an acute and/or ongoing state of exhaustion that leads to physical, mental or emotional exhaustion and prevents people from functioning safely and within normal boundaries. Work-related stress affects a person’s health, increases the chance of workplace injuries occurring, and reduces performance and productivity within the workplace.

Kris Hall, CEO of The Burnt Chef Project said

“Our industry is facing more pressures than ever before, yet we’re not always equipped to deal with the issues this may bring to individuals within our team. We’ve developed this publication to assist employers and persons with duties under Occupational Health and Safety laws to comply with those laws in relation to work-related stress in the workplace. With work-related stress affecting such a high proportion of our team’s wellbeing, it’s time to put the resources in place to support our team’s wellbeing and arm our managers with the tools they need to help their staff thrive, not just survive. Our free guide has been compiled with information, knowledge and expertise within the field of hospitality workplace wellbeing and is designed to help employers start implementing procedures to tackle work-related stress and its impact on both wellbeing and performance”.

For further details about the guide and to download your free copy, head to https://www.theburntchefproject.com/workplacestressguide

*2021 HSE Work-Related Stress Report https://www.theburntchefproject.com/_files/ugd/94d583_2ef96d4468f24e5e935f5e85b920be1c.pdf