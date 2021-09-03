Like-For-Like Sales In Sector Up 1.6% On 2019 Levels

Share Tweet Share Email

Sector like-for-like sales were up 1.6% in August compared with 2019 levels, according to the latest data from S4labour, the online labour-scheduling management system from Catton Hospitality.

In particular, food like-for-likes were up 16% but drink like-for-likes fell 12.5%. Food sales outperforming drink sales occurred within both dry-led and wet-led sites for August. The trading pattern for sites inside and outside of London continued. Sites outside the capital experienced significantly more growth than London. Even though month-on-month hospitality sales rose by 9.5%, London sites saw a decrease of 24.5% while those outside the capital saw sales increase by 16.5%.

S4labour chief innovation officer Richard Hartley said: “Although the increase in like-for-likes is small, given the recent months hospitality has experienced it is reassuring to see August 2021 has bettered August 2019 in regards to overall sales. The easing of restrictions has certainly helped consumer confidence. These figures offer some sense of reassurance for the hospitality industry, and hopefully this revival continues as we approach the autumn months; especially the London commute making a comeback.”