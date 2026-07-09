Littlehampton’s The Crown Reopens Following Community-Focused Refurbishment

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The Crown, located in Littlehampton, officially opened on Thursday 25th of June following a transformational investment of more than £287,208. The pub is part of Proper Pubs the community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns.

Behind the bar are community heroes, Toby Guise and Michelle King, who are highly experienced in the hospitality sector.

Toby Guise, Operator of The Crown, said: “We have loved seeing this incredible transformation come to life. Admiral’s expertise has been incredibly helpful — they’ve truly understood what this pub needs to provide for the community and helped bring that to life with us.

We’re so proud to have opened our doors to both new and the reactions from new and old customers has been fantastic.”

Going forward, the operators will host a busy schedule of entertainment for customers to enjoy including karaoke from 8pm on Thursday evenings and live music on Friday and Saturday evenings. Toby and Michelle are also hoping to support all aspects of community life by collecting food to donate to the local foodbank. Going forward, they also hope to support local charities and organise charity events.

Matt Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said: “It has been a real pleasure to welcome Toby and Michelle to The Crown and it’s great to see how well the refurbishment has gone down with the local community.

On behalf of myself and the whole Proper Pubs team, we would like to once again congratulate Toby and Michelle and wish them the very best of luck in their future endeavours at The Crown.”