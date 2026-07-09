Starmer Signals World Cup Bank Holiday Could be on the Cards if England Win

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Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has given his clearest signal yet that a bonus bank holiday could be announced should England go all the way and lift the World Cup this summer — a move that would hand pubs, bars and hospitality venues across the country an extra trading day at the height of the tournament.

England booked their place in the last eight after edging out co-hosts Mexico in a dramatic tie at the Azteca Stadium, and now face Erling Haaland’s Norway in Saturday night’s quarter-final in Miami. Victory would set up a semi-final against either Argentina or Switzerland, with the final scheduled for Sunday 19 July in New Jersey.

Speaking to reporters at the NATO summit in Ankara — where he was overheard trading light-hearted jibes with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre about England’s past World Cup form under Labour governments — Starmer stopped short of confirming an extra day off but made clear the idea was firmly on the table.

“On the question of a bank holiday, I think I don’t want to jinx it, but ask me again if we get to the final,” he said.

Reports suggest that, should the Three Lions end their 60-year wait for a second World Cup, any additional bank holiday would most likely fall on Friday 24 July — the Friday immediately following the final.

What it could mean for the trade

For operators, the prospect of a bank holiday carries real weight. An extra day off work traditionally translates into a significant uplift in footfall for pubs and bars, particularly if it follows an England triumph and coincides with victory parades and public celebrations.

Downing Street held off announcing a bank holiday following England’s last-16 win over Mexico, despite the match kicking off at 2am UK time.

However, the government did move to support the trade during that fixture by temporarily extending licensing hours, allowing pubs to stay open until 5am to accommodate fans watching the early-hours clash — a step operators will be hoping is repeated, or extended further, as the tournament progresses.

The bank holiday question has taken on added significance north of the border, after Scotland was granted its own bank holiday in June to mark the country’s first appearance at a men’s World Cup finals in decades, a proposal put forward by First Minister John Swinney and approved by the King.

Whether England’s hospitality sector will be given the same treatment remains to be seen. With the semi-final in Atlanta on 15 July and the final following four days later, licensees will be watching results — and Downing Street’s next move — closely.