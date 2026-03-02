LittlePod’s Next Chapter: Wellbeing and Happiness Take Centre Stage

Share Post Share Email

The team at LittlePod have spent the last 16 years focusing on the importance of vanilla to the environment.

Having established a thriving forest orchard in Indonesia, where the LittlePod farmers’ pioneering polyculture system is bearing fruit in more ways than one, the natural ingredients company’s emphasis is set to switch from planet to people in 2026.

For the New Year, a new theme: Introducing Wellbeing and Happiness with LittlePod!

“It’s time for the next chapter in the LittlePod story,” said Janet Sawyer MBE BEM, LittlePod’s managing director and founder. “In 2025, I wrote my second book – Real Vanilla, Nature’s Unsung Hero – and with our forest orchard in Bali having proved so successful, we are excited to be focusing our efforts elsewhere this year.

“LittlePod continues to care for the environment – of course – and the team will still work closely with our farmers to protect, preserve and regenerate the rainforest.

“But closer to home, we are set to embark on a number of exciting projects and initiatives – all with wellbeing and happiness at their heart.

“The team will be working on recipe development with Master Chef Peter Gorton, launching a LittlePod podcast, and, perhaps most excitingly, embracing our sporting side with a top-secret project that is in the pipeline here.

“I can’t say anything further about this last one, but all will be revealed in due course. Please do be sure to keep following LittlePod to find out more!”

Winners of the King’s Award for Enterprise (Sustainable Development), LittlePod’s long-running Campaign for Real Vanilla continues to go from strength to strength both at home and abroad.

Having long exported their responsibly-sourced ingredients to countries all over the world, further international expansion in planned for 2026, with the appointment of the company’s first European Sales Manager, Jakub Miniewski.

littlepod.co.uk / sales@littlepod.co.uk / 01395 232022