Star Pubs Reopens Landmark Truro Pub After A Three-Year Closure

Share Post Share Email

Star Pubs has reopened The Market Inn in Truro, after a three-year closure. It is the company’s first Just Add Talent (JAT) managed operator pub in Cornwall and at £450,000 is one of its biggest JAT site investments this year. Star Pubs will have invested £2.5m in 13 JAT pubs by the end of the first quarter – its fastest ever start to the year for new managed operator site openings.

The refurbishment of the landmark Market Inn – which is adjacent to the region’s largest events space, The Hall of Cornwall – also benefited from a grant from the New Life for City Buildings Project, which is funded by the Truro Town Deal.

The grade II listed pub, has been reinstated as a family and dog-friendly traditional inn offering regular entertainment.

Dating back to around 1900, the Market Inn’s Dutch gable and stunning late Victorian glazed tile façade have been retained and restored. Two new striking traditional style lanterns and new signage complete the look.

Says, Mick Howard, Star Pubs operations director: “It’s great to have broken ground on so many JAT projects so early in the year and to be opening our first in Cornwall.

“The Market Inn is an outstanding building in a prime position next to The Hall of Cornwall. We have worked hard to ensure that we respect the building’s listed status and its character so that when you enter you get a real sense of drinking in a classic Victorian city centre pub.

“I want to thank the Truro Regeneration Company CIC for its additional grant support towards the pub’s accommodation through the New Life for City Buildings project.”

Rupert Hume-Kendall, Chair of Truro Regeneration Company CIC (Regenco) says: “One of the main objectives of the NLCB project was to help stimulate the nighttime economy in Truro. Another was to lever in private sector investment to refurbish vacant or underutilised buildings. The grant we have awarded to the Market Inn has helped deliver both of these objectives and it is fantastic to see the building back in commercial use.”