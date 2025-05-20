Liverpool City Centre Pub Relaunches Following £255,000 Investment

Share Post Share Email

The Saddle, a traditional community pub at the heart of Liverpool’s city centre, relaunched on Saturday 17th May following an investment of £255,000 from Admiral Taverns. This significant refurbishment will allow the licensee, Jeanette Murray, to further cement the pub as the go-to, thriving social hub for the community to enjoy.

Licensee, Jeanette, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to The Saddle – which she’s now been running for eight years – after forging a long-standing, successful career in the hospitality industry over the last two decades. Having grown up in the surrounding area, with much of her time in the industry spent at the helm of other nearby local establishments, she is able to bring a unique insight and an invaluable skillset as a result of her strong ties to the community.

Jeanette Murray, Licensee of The Saddle, commented: “I’m absolutely delighted to have relaunched The Saddle following this investment from Admiral Taverns, and it’s been fantastic showing off its new and improved look to customers! Thanks to the refurbishment, we’ve been able to breathe new life into the pub venue and I’m confident it will mean it can remain at the heart of the city centre for years to come. We’re excited to welcome both old and new customers to the pub, including their four-legged friends, and can’t wait to see what the future holds for The Saddle!”

Jeanette is looking forward to running an exciting schedule of regular entertainment to bring customers together including open mic nights every Tuesday and Thursday, live DJ sets on a Friday evening, karaoke on a Saturday and bingo and ‘Play Your Cards Right’ on a Sunday. To celebrate the official relaunch on Saturday 17th May, the pub hosted a fundraising event for Claire House Children’s Hospice – Admiral Taverns’ charity partner of the year – which included a special raffle, collections and ‘Spot the Ball’.

Ashleigh Kirk, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, added: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Jeanette for all her hard work at The Saddle over the last eight years and for helping us to bring our vision for the pub to life – it’s looking great! On behalf of myself and everyone at Admiral Taverns, I’d like to wish Jeanette and her fantastic team every success for this next chapter.”