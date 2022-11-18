Local MP Visits Two Community Pubs in Darlington

Share Tweet Share Email

Two local community pubs in Darlington, The Avalon and Turks Head hosted visits from the local MP, Peter Gibson last week on Wednesday 9th November. The pubs are both owned by the UK’s leading community pub group, Admiral Taverns, with the Avalon forming part of the Leased and Tenanted division and the Turks Head, part of its community wet-led division, Proper Pubs.

Peter Gibson, MP for Darlington, commented:

“It was a pleasure to meet the management team from Admiral Taverns and visit the Avalon Bar and Terrace, and Turks Head in Darlington. It was a useful opportunity to discuss and listen to concerns about rates, energy costs and alcohol duty. Unlike many other politicians who try and fail, I was able to pull a pint in both venues!”

Samantha Banks, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, commented:

“It was a pleasure to meet MP, Peter Gibson last week and showcase two of our fantastic community pubs within his constituency. The Avalon, run by our licensee, Lindsey Stephenson whom Peter knows well and the Turks Head, run by Carl McDowell & Reece Haigh . It was a great opportunity to discuss the amazing work that both pubs have been doing to ensure they thrive within their communities, but also a chance to discuss the challenges they are facing and the need for further support from the government, including a complete reform of the unfair business rates system which will allow our pubs to trade out of this economic situation. I look forward to further conversations with Peter in the future.”

Operators, Carl McDowell & Reece Haigh at the Turks Head, commented:

“We really enjoyed hosting MP, Peter Gibson at the Turks Head last week and appreciate him taking the time to visit us. Community pubs are more than just a place to drink, they are the social hubs of their communities, providing a safe and warm place to meet with friends, constantly raising vital money for charities like we do here through many community initiatives. The energy crisis is truly frightening so it was a good opportunity to discuss the urgent need for a properly enforced energy price cap for businesses so we can continue to serve our community. We hope to see Peter again soon.”

Lindsey Stephenson, Licensee at the Avalon commented:

“It was lovely to see Peter again and discuss the important wider issues which are currently impacting our industry. Peter was very understanding, so it was a good opportunity to highlight what more could be done, including a reform of the business rates system to help us combat the rising costs we are facing. We would welcome Peter back to the pub any time.”