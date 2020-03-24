Lockdown: Closure Now Includes Hotels; But Takeaway And Delivery Remain Open

The government has introduced strict new measures and has extended the closure of businesses to include hotels, however takeaway and delivery services may remain open.

PM Boris Johnson has placed the UK on lockdown to tackle the coronavirus, threatening police fines for anyone who ignores new measures including a ban on public gatherings of more than two people.

Those measures include:

All shops selling non-essential goods, including clothing and electronic stores, will be closed

All libraries, playgrounds and outdoor gyms will be shut

Places of worship will be closed

Gatherings of more than two people in public will be disbanded – excluding people you live with

Weddings, baptisms and other ceremonies will be prevented from taking place

These new measures follow the government’s decision last week to close pubs, bars and restaurants. This has now been extended to include among other businesses, hotels, hostels, bed and breakfasts, campsites, caravan parks and boarding houses for commercial and leisure use, it will however exclude permanent residents and key workers.

The measures also supersede advice from UKHospitality advising hotels against accepting any leisure bookings and recommended existing holidaymakers consider if they can leave premises, also advising that hoteliers only accept business from key workers, those on essential business travel and vulnerable workers.

Currently takeaways are still open for business, for collection and delivery orders only, and people can also use online services such as Deliveroo and Uber Eats to have food delivered to homes.