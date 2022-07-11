London-based Hotel Group Hamlet Hotels Sets Out to Acquire 50 New Hotels in the Next Twelve Months

Share Tweet Share Email

Hamlet Hotels group aims to add an extra 50 hotels to their portfolio in the next twelve months, expanding from their Southeast location to the whole of the UK.

Hamlet Hotels are offering a guaranteed net operating income on a unique flexible term, without the need for hotel owners to get involved in the day-to-day management of the hotel.

They plan to take over Sales and Marketing (both offline, digital and online), Revenue Management (for dynamic competitive pricing), online distribution to over 100,000 channels and agencies, as well as the hassle of day-to-day operations. This will include all front and back-office operations, HR, Health and Safety, Accounts and Finance etc, leaving hotel owners to relax in the knowledge that their profits are guaranteed.

So far, the group is in the process of finalising heads of terms on numerous properties and new developments with their unique hotel branding concept.

So, who qualifies for this? Hamlet Hotels are on the hunt for UK and European-based independent hotels that have between 70 and 250 rooms.

In addition, Hamlet Hotels are also looking to build new hotels with their unique branding concept, attracting both business and leisure travellers of all age groups, and are searching for new development sites with Class C1 planning permissions within key cities of the UK and Ireland.

Hamlet Hotels COO, Prasanna Kirubakaran commented:

“This is a fantastic opportunity for hotel owners wanting to guarantee their income and increase the value of their property, whilst taking a step back from the day-to-day operations of hotel management. We know our target of 50 hotels is ambitious, but we are confident in our product and can’t wait to partner with some fantastic hotels.”