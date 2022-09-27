London Nightclub Puts Inclusivity at the Forefront as Black History Advocate

Share Tweet Share Email

The Night Owl, an independent nightclub renowned for its soul and retro music, is celebrating the history of its Finsbury Park venue for National Inclusion Week 2022.

Formerly the renowned Silver Bullet, which closed in 2016 after much protest from the local music scene, The Night Owl’s London venue has since welcomed performances from celebrated soul artists including Leee John and Omar.

The venue is a strong supporter of Black history, having taken inspiration from Motown music which played an important role in racial integration in the 1950s. The Night Owl is empowering communities through its events, performances, and partnerships with the likes of ILive Community Radio, a local radio station which represents the diversity of the UK and European music scene.

Arith Liyanage, CEO and founder of The Night Owl, said: “Having been born in London and a man of colour myself, I’ve always been keen to support Black history and ensure my business follows suit. We have policies in place to support and encourage both employee and customer diversity.

“Our second Night Owl venue, opposite Finsbury Park station, was launched during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has since been met with open arms from the local community and musicians alike.

“An extensive list of individuals are supporting us on our journey. From Jermain Jackman, local labour councillor and winner of The Voice series, to Leroy Logan MBE, founding member of the Black Police Association.”

Leroy Logan MBE commented: “As a patron of Voyage Youth and the current Chair of Transition 2 Adulthood, it has led me to work with young people within the Finsbury Park area, giving me an insight into the need for safe and secure spaces for people to socialise and enjoy themselves.

“One such venue in the area is The Night Owl, providing an eclectic mix of music events within a vibrant positive atmosphere. Since launching during the negative Covid era it has become a positive source of fun, making Finsbury Park a cool place, which has been desperately needed since I was a youngster in the area during the 60’s. Long may it continue!”