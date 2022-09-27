JD Wetherspoon Appoints CBRE and Savills to Sell 32 Pubs

Share Tweet Share Email

Pub operator JD Wetherspoon has confirmed the appointment of CBRE and Savills to sell 32 of its pubs.

The properties, which comprise a mix of 10 freehold and 22 leasehold units, are located in strong town and city centre locations across England and are being considered for sale either individually, in small packages or as a portfolio.

Paul Breen, Director in the Licensed Leisure team at Savills, comments: “Following the success of our earlier marketing campaigns for JD Wetherspoon we are delighted to be launching these 32 properties to the market. These venues are well configured and fitted to a high standard which will make them appealing to a broad range of potential buyers.”

Toby Hall, Senior Director at CBRE, adds: “The excellent mix of locations in this portfolio is rarely seen in the market. With more than half of the portfolio located in London and the South East and other strong locations in the South West, Midlands and North we believe the pubs represent an excellent opportunity for existing pub operators and new entrants”.

Full details of the properties are available at www.jdwdisposals.co.uk