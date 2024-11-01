London Sports Pub’s 3000 Pint Giveaway

Share Post Share Email

The Three Lanterns, a Stonegate Group venue, has unveiled plans to give away the pints during November to celebrate its opening.

The Three Lanterns in Leicester Square, a Stonegate Group venue, will be giving away the pints during November’s autumn internationals from 2 to 30 November.

In order to claim the free drinks at Stonegate’s Social Pub and Kitchen brand, guests have to sign up to its mailing list here by Friday 1 November at 4pm.

“What better way to celebrate the launch of The Three Lanterns than by hosting our biggest free pint giveaway yet,” says Stephen Cooper, head of marketing at Social Pub and Kitchen. “Guinness and rugby are one of the nation’s favourite combinations, so during this year’s autumn internationals, make sure to get yourself down to The Three Lanterns for a hearty pint of stout on us but be quick, as you have until Friday 4pm to claim this free pint.”

The venue will be showcasing the clash between England and New Zealand on one of its many HD screens throughout the venue.