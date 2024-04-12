London’s Most Iconic Pubs Make Shortlist For Top Consumer Awards

Share Tweet Share Email

Some of London’s most popular boozers are vying for the top accolades in this year’s Art of Going Out Awards 2024, organised by venue booking platform DesignMyNight.

Pubs that have made the shortlist in the ‘Pub You Couldn’t Live Without’ category are: The Prince, SW6; The George in Great Portland Street; The Devonshire in Denman Street, Soho; the Punch & Judy in Covent Garden; and two Fuller’s pubs The Lamb and Flag in Covent Garden and The Churchill Arms in Notting Hill, while Wetherspoon’s is up for the ‘Biggest Bang for your Buck’ award.

‘Some of London’s finest and most unique venues make up our shortlist this year, proving the enduring popularity of pubs as places the general public still love to visit, particularly if they’re quirky and olde worlde but have adapted to today’s consumer by providing something just a little bit different,” commented DesignMyNight senior marketing manager Leighanne Bent. “It will be fascinating to see which one gets the top votes overall against such fierce competition.”

Around 60,000 total votes have been cast by members of the public in this year’s Art of Going Out Awards with up to seven shortlisted venues across the 12 categories which include ‘The Experience That Defines London’, ‘TikTok Made Me Book It’, ‘Worth the Queue’ and ‘Date Night with a Difference’.

Those in the shortlist now have until 17th April to canvass for votes in the grand final, with the winning establishments being announced on 24th April.

Cast your votes here: https://www.designmynight.com/london/designmynight-awards-2024