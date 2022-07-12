Lumley Castle Guests Support North East Charity

Share Tweet Share Email

GENEROUS guests at a North East historic hotel have given a local charity a boost to its coffers.

Lumley Castle Hotel, at Chester-le-Street, has been a great supporter of Hope4Kidz, a regional good cause which raises money to fund a number of initiatives for young people facing a range of challenges.

And now the hotel has handed over a cheque for £2200, raised by guests who agreed to donate an additional £1 to the charity when they checked out.

Hope 4 Kidz was picked as the luxury hotel’s charity of the year, helping with everything from hosting events such as the free teddy bears’ picnic and its annual ball to giving space to hold its AGM.

The money raised will now go to support the charity’s beneficiaries, which include young people suffering from physical or mental disabilities, those living with a serious illness or children living in poverty.

Viv Watts, Chief Executive of Hope 4 Kidz, is delighted with the donation.

“Hope 4 Kidz is a very small charity but we support a range of families and young people who couldn’t get help any other way,” she said.

“Every penny is really important to us, so we are thrilled that the guests at Lumley Castle have agreed in such great numbers to give to us.

“A pound might not seem like a great amount of money but when people donate it in such great numbers, it all adds up to a fantastic boost which will be really well spent on helping young people from across the North East.”

Gordon Cartwright, General Manager at Lumley Castle said they were pleased to be able to hand over such a substantial amount.

“Our reception staff have just asked guests as they check out if they’d like to donate £1 to Hope4Kidz and many of them did,” he said.

“There was absolutely no pressure but many of them could see what good work the charity does and so were more than happy to help.

“We are so glad this will make a difference to Hope 4 Kidz and also want to thank the generosity of our guests who have been so kind and thoughtful.”