The Grosvenor Unveils Its £1m Transformation

Share Post Share Email

The Grosvenor has officially opened its doors as of last weekend (Saturday 2nd November), unveiling the transformation of the iconic Grade II listed building on the corner of Manchester’s Oxford Road and Grosvenor Street into a cutting-edge hybrid hospitality and social space.

Following a £1 million refurbishment, The Grosvenor welcomed the public to its immersive new space, drawing huge crowds during its launch weekend, with a lively atmosphere, lots of food and drinks, and even a visit from the Premier League trophy!

With a capacity of 800 people, The Grosvenor delivers a brand-new hybrid hospitality & social experience where guests can dive into a massive 6×3 metre ball pit filled with thousands of pink and silver balls, challenge friends on beer pong and pool tables, snap selfies in the photo booth and even hop on a whimsical carousel horse.

Marking The Grosvenor’s identity as a must-visit destination for live sporting action, the venue also features a signature 5-metre screen with a commitment to broadcasting every major live sporting event to cater to Manchester’s sports-mad crowd.

The extensive £1 million renovation has preserved many original features of the building, including the iconic mezzanine and balustrade, while revealing hidden elements like walls and timbers that had been unseen for years. The décor beautifully combines classic theatre and circus influences with modern touches and vibrant greenery, creating a welcoming environment for all guests.

Chris Tulloch, Managing Director of the company behind the transformation, commented: “We are so excited to announce that The Grosvenor is now open! We can’t wait to welcome the community back into this historic space and for everyone to experience the fun, whether that’s diving into the ball pit, dancing to live music, or grabbing a bite and a pint and watching sports, all while being surrounded by the rich history of this remarkable building.”