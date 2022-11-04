Mae Dionio Takes the Title of Young National Chef of the Year

Share Tweet Share Email

The prestigious title of Young National Chef of the Year has been awarded to Mae Dionio from Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons after serving up three impressive plates of food to the judges earlier today.

Mae created a starter of Mayfield Hen’s egg with mushroom, lemongrass and ginger tea. Her main course was Confit salted Norwegian Cod with piquillo pepper, garden courgette, crispy salted cod and chorizo brandade, shellfish sauce. Apple tarte tatin with miso ice cream was her dessert.

Chair of judges and executive chef at Northcote, Lisa Goodwin-Allen said:

“I am passionate about mentorship and love supporting and seeing young chefs develop their skills, so it has been an absolute honour to be chair of judges for Young National Chef of the Year. Mae really impressed me and the other judges today by creating three stunning plates of food that absolutely nailed the brief. The hospitality industry is challenging right now but days and events like this show the true talent that is out there and gives us confidence that the future is in great hands.”

Organiser of Young National Chef of the Year and food innovation & sustainability director, Sodexo UK and Ireland, David Mulcahy added: “Not only are we celebrating 50 years of our senior competition, but the young title also celebrates a decade this year. Since 2012 we have seen ten young winners go on to really make their mark in this industry including Luke Selby, Ruth Hansom and Danny Young. I am sure Mae will follow in their footsteps and has so many exciting opportunities to come in the next few years. She needs to grab each one with both hands as this is just the start of the journey.”

As winner of the competition, Mae will enjoy a culinary trip of a lifetime to Norway, in conjunction with Seafood from Norway to celebrate sustainable seafood