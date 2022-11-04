The Royal Oak in Radcliffe-on-Trent Shortlisted for Business of the Year Award

Share Tweet Share Email

Located on Radcliffe-on-Trent’s Main Road, The Royal Oak has been shortlisted for the Business of the Year category at the 2022 Celebrating Rushcliffe Awards.

The pub run by Operator Chris Farman and his bar team has enjoyed another successful year within the Borough, with a range of fantastic events held for their guests to enjoy including their popular monthly village markets, live music from local musicians every Saturday and weekly Thursday pub quiz nights.

Wanting to make sure that the pub stays an integral part of the local community, Chris has been working hard to create a safe space for families and individuals to enjoy, with a range of activities for both adults and children, recently putting on a free Halloween trail for local children.

Speaking on the award shortlisting Chris said

“It’s an honour and a true testament to the hard work that the team have put in over the past 12 months to be nominated for this fantastic award. We love being right at the heart of the local community and both myself and the team behind the bar here at The Royal Oak have loved getting to know all of our regulars. The 24th will be a great opportunity to meet so many other influential people, who work across a range of different sectors here in the Borough of Rushcliffe.”

Next month The Royal Oak is playing host to RadCooks Community Kitchen, which will be holding a volunteer appreciation night for the dedicated efforts to feed the less fortunate in the local area.

The local council awards are held to celebrate the Borough of Rushcliffe’s fantastic range of volunteers, businesses, environmentalists, and organisations as well as its health and wellbeing, food and drink and local enterprises that are doing great work within the local area. Other categories at the awards night include The Pride of Rushcliffe Award, Volunteer of the Year, Community Group of the Year and Environmental Project or Group.

In total over 30 businesses and individuals have been shortlisted for the Celebrating Rushcliffe Awards, with the nominees set to gather on Thursday November 24 at Rushcliffe Arena, for an evening of festivity and to announce the winners of each category.

Nick Andrews, Managing Director of Stonegate Group said:

“We are delighted to hear that Christopher and his team have been shortlisted for this prestigious award within the local borough. It is a fantastic achievement for a pub that goes above and beyond to deliver an amazing experience to its guests. Within Stonegate Group our pubs are very much at the heart of their communities, and there is no better example of that than at The Royal Oak.”