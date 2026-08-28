Major £230,000 Revamp Gives Shepshed Community Pub a New Lease of Life

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Popular community pub, the Top Railway on Charnwood Road in Shepshed recently reopened following a combined investment of £230,000 from passionate licensee Joe Finnigan and Admiral Taverns.

Internally, the pub has undergone a complete refurbishment to include brand new fixtures, fittings, furniture and decor throughout. In addition to this, the pub features a brand new games area complete with a pool table, dart boards and flat screen televisions. These updates have elevated the Top Railway’s atmosphere and further expanded its offering to ensure it welcomes everyone and caters to all tastes.

Externally, the Top Railway has been completely revamped to include brand new signage as well as a fresh coat of paint to greet visitors. In addition, the pub boasts a newly updated beer garden that features a new decking area, lighting, benches and umbrellas.

Licensee Joe Finnigan and his team, bring significant expertise to the pub having collectively worked across a broad range of hospitality roles. Joe also brings a wealth of local knowledge as he grew up in the area and has a keen interest in the town’s history. Going forward he is committed to creating a family-friendly hub that brings people together and supports all aspects of community life.

Joe commented: “It has been absolutely fantastic to see this refurbishment come to life and to welcome customers back through the doors. The Top Railway is a proper community pub and has a long history in Shepshed, which we hope to continue for many years to come. I’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone who helped make this transformation a success, particularly the team at the pub led by our manager Alex. I’d also like to thank the entire team at Admiral Taverns for all their support along the way.”

Going forward, Joe will be hosting a busy schedule of regular entertainment for the community to enjoy including pool and darts leagues, live music, quiz nights and bingo nights. In addition, as part of his mission to giving back to the local community, they will also be supporting regular fundraising events and community initiatives for local good causes.

Robert Stubbing, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, added: “I’m delighted to see the Top Railway refurbishment completed. Joe and the entire team have worked extremely hard to make sure every detail is perfect. The response since reopening from the community has been incredibly positive and I have no doubt that this will continue to be the case going into the future. On behalf of everyone at Admiral Taverns, I’d like to wish the whole team every success for the future.”