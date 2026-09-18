Westminster Council Adopts Revised Statement of Licensing Policy
Westminster City Council has adopted its new Statement of Licensing Policy, following a vote at a full Council meeting on September 16.
The council had rejected claims earlier this month that its licensing proposals would amount to a ban on standing while drinking in pubs, following nationwide criticism of its approach to the West End’s hospitality sector, and concerns raised over proposals concerning so-called “vertical drinking” as part of its review of the licensing policy for Westminster.
The council says the measures were not intended to prevent people from standing in pubs. Instead, it says that, in areas where there is already a high concentration of licensed premises, applicants for new licences may be encouraged to consider measures such as increased seating or table service.
Record consultation response
The revised policy follows a public consultation held between June and August 2026, which attracted 690 responses — more than four times the 170 received during the consultation for the 2021 policy.
The Council’s report characterises the new policy as broadly consistent with its 2021 predecessor, attributing this continuity mainly to the tight statutory timeframe available for its development. As a result, the Council has committed to further work over the coming 12 to 18 months, including:
- Reassessing the evidence supporting the Cumulative Impact and Core Hours policies
- Reviewing how different premises use types are defined
- Establishing an industry expert panel to inform future policy decisions
The full approved policy document is available via Westminster’s council website.
Key changes at a glance
- Cumulative Impact Zone
The boundaries of the West End Cumulative Impact Zone have been pulled in along its western, eastern and northern edges, taking substantial parts of Covent Garden, Mayfair, and the area north of Oxford Street outside the Zone. The policy reiterates that every application within the Zone will still be assessed on its individual merits, and will be approved where it supports the Licensing Objectives.
- Core Hours
The language around Core Hours has been revised to make clear these figures act as benchmarks rather than hard caps. The Council has confirmed it will continue to approve applications for hours beyond the Core Hours framework where doing so is consistent with the Licensing Objectives.
- Violence Against Women and Girls, and Martyn’s Law
The policy has been updated to strengthen provisions addressing violence against women and girls, and to bring the document into line with the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025, commonly known as Martyn’s Law.
- Enforcement
Greater detail has been added on the Council’s enforcement responsibilities, including how it works alongside the Metropolitan Police to tackle premises that are poorly managed or non-compliant.
- Vertical drinking
A new definition of “Vertical Drinking” has been introduced, referring to venues with minimal or no seating where patrons mainly stand while drinking.
- Good Operator Guidance
The Council’s accompanying Good Operator Guidance has been broadened, offering clearer detail on the application process and additional support for licence holders and applicants in demonstrating responsible, proactive management in line with the Licensing Objectives.