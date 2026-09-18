Westminster Council Adopts Revised Statement of Licensing Policy

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Westminster City Council has adopted its new Statement of Licensing Policy, following a vote at a full Council meeting on September 16.

The council had rejected claims earlier this month that its licensing proposals would amount to a ban on standing while drinking in pubs, following nationwide criticism of its approach to the West End’s hospitality sector, and concerns raised over proposals concerning so-called “vertical drinking” as part of its review of the licensing policy for Westminster.

The council says the measures were not intended to prevent people from standing in pubs. Instead, it says that, in areas where there is already a high concentration of licensed premises, applicants for new licences may be encouraged to consider measures such as increased seating or table service.

Record consultation response

The revised policy follows a public consultation held between June and August 2026, which attracted 690 responses — more than four times the 170 received during the consultation for the 2021 policy.

The Council’s report characterises the new policy as broadly consistent with its 2021 predecessor, attributing this continuity mainly to the tight statutory timeframe available for its development. As a result, the Council has committed to further work over the coming 12 to 18 months, including:

Reassessing the evidence supporting the Cumulative Impact and Core Hours policies

Reviewing how different premises use types are defined

Establishing an industry expert panel to inform future policy decisions

The full approved policy document is available via Westminster’s council website.

Key changes at a glance