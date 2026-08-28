UKHospitality Launches New Guest Safety Principles For Accommodation Providers

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UKHospitality has announced the launch of new guest safety principles for accommodation providers.

The new guidance has been driven forward by UKHospitality members and developed in partnership with accommodation businesses to further protect guest safety, security and privacy and ensure that access to accommodation is managed safely and appropriately. This work builds on existing robust procedures in place across the accommodation sector in the UK.

Combining operational experience, practical examples and established good practice, the guidance sets out five principles that businesses can adapt to their own circumstances:

1. Guest safety comes first

2. Privacy is an essential part of security

3. Verification should be proportionate but effective

4. Well-trained employees are the strongest safeguard

5. Security arrangements should continually improve.

Each principle is expanded upon in greater detail, including recommendations and practical scenarios to guide businesses.

All accommodation providers are urged to use the new guidance to review their security arrangements and continue to strengthen standards across the sector.

Allen Simpson, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, said: “Millions of people stay in accommodation every year, right across the UK. Whether it’s visiting friends and family, taking a holiday or travelling for work, they all expect a safe, secure and welcoming environment, where their privacy and safety are the number one priorities.

“I know that every accommodation provider in the UK takes this important responsibility incredibly seriously.

“The expertise and experience underpinning that responsibility from across accommodation businesses has driven this detailed guidance forward, and I’m extremely grateful for the dedication, effort and knowledge they have put into developing this document.

“This guidance has been developed to ensure that any type of accommodation business, whether it’s a city centre hotel or a rural holiday park, can use these principles to review their current security arrangements and continue to strengthen standards in ways that work for their specific business. I would urge every single accommodation provider to do so.”

The guidance has been developed by a UKHospitality working group, with representatives from Accor, Center Parcs, Clermont Hotels, Fuller’s, Haven, Hilton, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Starboard Hotels, Travelodge, Warner Hotels and Whitbread.