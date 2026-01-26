Manchester Launches Online Vulnerability Platform

Share Post Share Email

The Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) has announced the launch of a pioneering online training platform designed to equip staff in the hospitality industry with the skills and knowledge to identify and assist individuals at risk of vulnerability.

The platform has been developed by Ask For Angela CIC, the not-for-profit organisation that oversees and promotes the Ask for Angela initiative across the UK and internationally.

This innovative BIIAB Accredited Training Programme provides learners with professional recognition for completing this course with comprehensive resources and interactive modules.

The course is designed to help hospitality professionals recognise signs of vulnerability and provide support to those who need it. There are a variety of modules, including preventing sexual harassment, bystander intervention, drink spiking and the Ask for Angela scheme. There is also content about each local authority’s safety initiatives and the Mayor of Greater Manchester’s #IsThisOK campaign that was launched in 2021 as part of Greater Manchester’s work to tackle gender-based violence.

The online vulnerability training platform is accessible to all hospitality establishments across Greater Manchester, including bars, restaurants, clubs, hotels and entertainment venues. It offers flexible learning options, allowing staff to complete training modules at their own pace and convenience, a real benefit at a time when hospitality businesses are struggling to release staff for in-person training due to ongoing challenges in the industry.

Joe Heys, Principal for Culture and Night Time Economy at Greater Manchester Combined Authority, said: “Safety is the bedrock of a successful night time economy. The Vulnerability Training Platform developed by Ask for Angela is central to ensuring workers in Greater Manchester’s night time economy are equipped with the tools and skills they need to keep customers safe and support their wellbeing on a night out and our wider vision of ensuring residents and visitors live well at night. If you are a hospitality operator based in Greater Manchester and are interested, please contact the GM Night Time Economy Office, Ask for Angela CIC, or your local council for more information.”

“We are delighted to collaborate with the Greater Manchester Combined Authority to launch this vital initiative,” said Sylvia Oates, Director of Ask For Angela CIC. “At Ask For Angela, we recognise the importance of equipping frontline staff with the skills and confidence to respond effectively to vulnerable individuals. This training platform represents a significant step forward in promoting safety, compassion and professionalism across the night time economy.”