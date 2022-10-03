Margherita Pizza is UK’s Most Popular Vegetarian Takeaway Meal

Share Tweet Share Email

The humble margherita pizza is the most popular vegetarian item ordered by UK takeaway fans, according to new national research.

To celebrate World Vegetarian Day (October 1st), Foodhub has revealed that the cheesy treat is leading the way when it comes to veggie takeaway options.

While there may be a common misconception that a veggie diet is all salad, kale and quinoa, Foodhub revealed that popular takeaway items such as cheesy chips and onion rings are still hugely popular when it comes to a takeaway treat.

With margherita pizza, onion rings and cheesy chips rounding out the top three, the top ten also included millennial favourite halloumi, a vegetarian staple veggie burger and, the biggest surprise order in the top ten – Chinese sweet and sour tofu.

Emma Stockman, Foodhub spokesperson, said:

“Vegetarian foods are becoming increasingly popular takeaway choices and this is something we have noticed in our ordering trends.

“We are seeing more people ordering veggie items in their takeaway orders than ever before and it’s not necessarily the dishes you anticipate when you think of vegetarian food.

“Britain clearly loves a pizza takeaway and margherita is a really simple, but tasty, option for anyone, whether they eat meat or not. It’s great top see meals including tofu in the top 10 is too – there’s a growing trend towards meat alternatives an this is also being realised in the takeaway food arena.



TOP TEN MOST POPULAR VEGETARIAN TAKEAWAY DISHES

1. PIZZA MARGHERITA

2. CHEESY CHIPS

3. ONION RINGS

4. HALLOUMI STICKS

5. VEGGIE BURGER

6. VEG CURRY

7. ONION BHAJI

8. VEGGIE PIZZA

9. SWEET AND SOUR TOFU

10. CHEESE AND ONION PIE