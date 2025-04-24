Market Taverns Appoints COO

Share Post Share Email

Market Taverns Ltd the privately owned pub company operating 15 pubs in central London has promoted Adrian Laws to Chief Operating Officer. Adrian joined Market Taverns in June 2024 as Operations Director having previously held senior operations positions at Youngs, Hippo Inns and Oakman Inns.

Rolf Munding, owner of Market Taverns said, “The Board have been delighted with Adrian’s contribution to the business since he joined. He has given focus to the way we operate, resolved some key issues, improved standards and brought enthusiasm for retail excellence into our pubs.”

In his new role, Adrian will take on some wider responsibilities and work closely with the Board to develop the future strategy for the business. He will also be appointed as a Director, and take on the statutory duties and responsibilities of that role as well as focussing on boosting sales and enhancing the customer journey.