Hospitality Action Launches Enhanced EAP to Strengthen Support for Hospitality Teams

Hospitality industry charity, Hospitality Action, has launched an enhanced version of its market-leading Employee Assistance Programme (EAP), featuring a wealth of new features to better support hospitality employees.

Developed in partnership with Spectrum Life, the gold-standard programme takes a modern whole-of-health approach built for today’s hospitality workplace.

Backed by evidenced-based practices and unique sector insights, it offers 24/7 access to clinical support alongside a range of wellbeing resources. From legal information and debt advice to personal counselling, menopause coaching and support with addictive behaviours, each part of the programme is designed to help employees navigate every aspect of life on and off the job.

The service is available in three tiers – Wellbeing Foundations, Wellbeing Plus and Total Wellbeing. Each provides a comprehensive and unrivalled level of services to provide a unique level of cover to help hospitality employees thrive.

With each tier going beyond a standard EAP offering, the entry-level Wellbeing Foundations tier costs just £6.95 per employee, per annum, representing exceptional value for money and includes:

• 24/7 instant access to clinical support via phone, WhatsApp, SMS and live chat with a qualified counsellor or psychotherapist

• Referral to ancillary services including legal information, debt and benefits advice, hardship grants and more

• Up to eight sessions of short-term counselling therapy per person, per issue where clinically appropriate

• Access to a branded wellbeing platform and app

• 250+ hours of eLearning to include, nutrition, meditation, wellbeing and more

• Access to the wellbeing studio, featuring live and on-demand fitness classes from the Digital Gym and monthly webinar sessions on key wellbeing topics

• 1000+ shopping discounts via our Hospitality Essentials savings platform

With access via an intuitive online platform and mobile app, employees can seek support whenever and however they need it.

Camilla Woods, Services Director at Hospitality Action said: “We’re thrilled to launch our best-in-class EAP, designed to provide invaluable support to hospitality businesses, employees and their families. 200,000 hospitality workers across the UK already have access to our EAP, and this enhanced service will enable us to offer a wider range of support to improve the lives of even more people in our industry.

“Our goal is to assist every hospitality employer with prioritising the wellbeing of their teams and to build a culture of wellbeing that benefits the whole team. We have created this affordable, high-quality programme so that they can do exactly that – the future of our vibrant but demanding industry depends upon it.”

For more information on Hospitality Action’s Employee Assistance Programme, visit https://www.hospitalityaction.org.uk/eap/