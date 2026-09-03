Market Taverns Appoints Miles Slade as CEO as Pub Group Embarks on New Phase of Growth

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Market Taverns has announced the promotion of Miles Slade to Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 September 2026, as the independent London pub group prepares to accelerate investment in its estate and pursue further expansion.

Miles joined Market Taverns as Managing Director in February 2026, bringing extensive hospitality experience from senior roles with RedCat Pub Company, Urban Pubs & Bars and JD Wetherspoon. Since joining, he has led a strategic review of the business, identifying opportunities to enhance the existing estate and establish a clear platform for future development.

The resulting investment programme will see a number of Market Taverns’ pubs reinvested in and enhanced, with a focus on the overall guest experience, individual pub propositions and the continued development of their distinctive identities.

Alongside investment in the existing estate, Market Taverns is also looking at opportunities to expand its London portfolio, with a focus on acquiring pubs that fit the group’s independent approach and offer the potential for further development.

Commenting on his appointment, Miles Slade, Chief Executive Officer of Market Taverns, said, “Market Taverns has all the ingredients of a great independent pub business, and exceptional collection of individual London pubs, talented people and a clear sense of what makes an independent pub special. My first few months have been about understanding the business, the estate and the opportunities in front of us. We now have an exciting plan for the next stage. We will be investing in our existing pubs, developing our food offer and, importantly, looking for the right opportunities to grow the estate.

“Our ambition is to build a stronger, more successful business without compromising what makes Market Taverns distinctive. We want to grow, but we will do so selectively and with a real focus on quality, ensuring every pub we operate has its own character and place within its community.”

Rolf Munding, Owner of Market Taverns, said, “Miles has made a significant contribution to Market Taverns since joining the business and has brought a clear strategic focus to the next stage of its development. His experience, energy and understanding of the pub sector make him the right person to lead the business as we invest in the estate and look at new opportunities for growth. We have an exciting period ahead and I’m looking forward to seeing the plans come to life.”