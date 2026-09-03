Old Mout Cider Introduces Spiced Clementine & Cranberry To Help Operators Tap Into Festive Demand

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HEINEKEN UK is launching a brand-new flavour from its premium cider brand, Old Mout Cider. Old Mout Cider Spiced Clementine & Cranberry is a 4% ABV limited-edition winter flavour designed to help operators tap into growing demand for premium seasonal serves and drive incremental sales throughout the autumn and winter months.

Rolling out across the on-trade from 7th September in 500ml bottles and available until February 2027, Old Mout Cider Spiced Clementine & Cranberry has been created specifically to offer operators a versatile seasonal serve opportunity during key trading moments, from Halloween and Bonfire Night through to Christmas party season and New Year’s celebrations.

Combining bright clementine, tangy cranberry and warming spice notes, the new flavour can be served chilled over ice as a refreshing premium cider or gently heated and served as a mulled cider, giving venues the flexibility to maximise sales across a range of drinking occasions.

Participating outlets will also have access to branded heated urns and mugs from November, helping bring the mulled cider serve to life and add theatre behind the bar. With every 500ml bottle capable of delivering two mulled cider serves, operators can unlock additional profit opportunities while offering consumers a warming and memorable winter drinks experience.

The launch comes at a time when consumers continue to seek premium, occasion-led drinks experiences during the festive season. In winter 2025, Premium Flavoured Cider was one of the biggest value sales winners in the on-trade, coming only second to Stout, while mulled cider ranked as the fourth most popular festive alcoholic drink, highlighting a strong opportunity for operators to capitalise on established consumer demand.

Ieuan Evans, Senior Brand Manager of Old Mout Cider at HEINEKEN UK, said: “With Old Mout Cider Spiced Clementine & Cranberry, we wanted to tap into a unique flavour profile that will drive additional demand throughout the autumn and winter months, extending cider’s relevance beyond its traditional summer drinking occasions.

“The versatility of this new flavour means venues can serve it chilled or as a warming mulled cider, helping them cater to a wider range of occasions throughout the festive period. Combined with the theatre of a hot serve and the strength of the Old Mout brand, we’re giving operators an easy way to premiumise their drinks offer, enhance the customer experience and maximise sales during some of the biggest trading moments of the year.”

Old Mout Cider Spiced Clementine & Cranberry will be supported by a consumer-facing social media campaign across Meta and TikTok from September through to December 2026. Featuring creator-led content focused on festive serves and seasonal drink inspiration, the activity will help drive awareness and consideration among Gen Z and Millennial consumers throughout the key winter trading period.

Operators can order Old Mout Cider Spiced Clementine & Cranberry directly through HEINEKEN UK’s eazle platform or via participating wholesale partners.