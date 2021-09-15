Master Innholders Cycling Team Raises £41k For Hospitality Action

Share Tweet Share Email

The Master Innholders and professionals from across the hospitality industry have raised more than £41k for industry charity Hospitality Action after taking part in a sponsored 255km bike ride through the south east of England.

Twenty-six cyclists set off from The Rubens at the Palace in London’s Belgravia on Friday 10 September, stopping at Ridgeview Estates in Sussex before finishing the 135km journey at Exclusive Collection’s South Lodge Hotel in Horsham.

On Saturday 11 September, the cyclists, including Master Innholders Jonathan Raggett, Rob Flinter, Stuart Johnson and Joanne Taylor-Stagg, continued their ride through Sussex and into Kent, clocking up an additional 120km and finishing at Domaine Evremond vineyard in Kent.

The ride, which was sponsored by Procurement Partners and supported by Avvio, has raised just over £41k so far, with further funds expected to roll in over the next few days.

Funds raised through the challenge will be donated to Hospitality Action in support of hospitality workers facing financial and emotional uncertainty in the wake of the pandemic.

Jonathan Raggett FIH MI, managing director of Red Carnation Hotels and organiser of the event, said: “Our team of riders had a fantastic two days cycling through the Sussex and Kent countryside and despite one of our team suffering an injury on the first day, and a short downpour, the event was a success and, most importantly, achieved its aim of raising vital funds for Hospitality Action.

“I would like to thank all riders who took part, our supporters, key sponsors, Procurement Partners and others as well as Ridgeview Estates, Domaine Evremond and South Lodge, who looked after us so well.”

Matt Tough, managing director, Procurement Partners, said: “We are delighted to support Hospitality Action and The Master Innholders for the 2021 Cycle Challenge.

“I have been involved with both organisations for over 20 years and it is clear they both make a fundamental difference to our industry and are needed now more than ever given the past 18 months. A huge congratulation to all involved from the cyclist to the organisers, it was a spectacular weekend which we were proud to be part of.”