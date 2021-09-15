UKHospitality Comments On Latest ONS Employment Figures

Share Tweet Share Email

According to the ONS, the hospitality’s sector vacancy rate is twice that of the economy as a whole, this is despite the sector creating 122,000 new jobs between March and June.

Commenting on the figures, Kate Nicholls UKHospitality Chief Executive said:

“The latest official job numbers underline the significant impact the ongoing tightness and disruption to the labour market and associated labour shortages are having across the economy. However, hospitality is clearly suffering most when compared to other sectors.

“The industry has been at the forefront of job creation as the economy begins to recover and rebuild. But with additional pressures and uncertainties, as well as being the last sector to reopen, hospitality has been hamstrung in its attempts to fill vacancies. With the effectiveness of the furlough scheme, the economy is also close to operating at full employment, making the need for Government support on this issue absolutely vital.

“It’s crucial that existing initiatives, such as the Kickstart scheme, are functioning effectively as we have tens of thousands of jobs to offer people – as well as working with us to get more people into apprenticeships and training. Government must now also seriously consider temporary immigration reforms, adding chefs to the Shortage Occupation List and support the broader supply chain. The labour problems of the summer for hospitality and the wider economy are not going away.