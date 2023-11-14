Matfen Hall Recognised For Interior Design Renovation Excellence By Winning Condé Nast Award

Share Tweet Share Email

Matfen Hall has won the Best Recently Renovated Hotel category in the 2024 Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence UK, Europe & The Mediterranean.

Matfen Hall, a luxury hotel and country house nestled in the heart of Northumberland, beat off impressive competition to come away with the top award, presented at a gala dinner on 6 November in London, attended by the who’s who of the hospitality industry.

Walwick Estate Group took over the ownership of Matfen Hall in 2020, acquiring the property from the Blackett family, focusing on a multi-million pound investment programme to ensure it provided the very best quality of experience for visitors.

The expansive Grade II-listed building has undergone astylish transformation and makeover, resulting in an enchanting blend of “history, luxury, and modernity”.

Matfen Hall’s head of commercial development, James O’Donnell, said the significant refurbishment was about maximising what space already existed and adding and replicating the historic beauty to previously unused areas.

James O’Donnell added: “I’m delighted for the team, colleagues and our owners who have invested so much energy into the reinvention of our wonderful historic hotel. This 2024 Condé Nast Johansens Awards is a major accolade and a great reflection of what has been achieved, and we thank everyone who voted for us.

“If you haven’t experienced our impressive renovation yet for yourself, then we look forward to welcoming you.”

Paul Motzheim, Senior Account Manager at Conde Nast Johansens said:”I am delighted that Matfen Hall after an extensive transformation has been rewarded with an Award for Excellence as voted for by our audience. The Hotel is stunning and I look forward to my next visit. It has been a pleasure working with their dedicated team of Hospitality professionals over the last year.”