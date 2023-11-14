Ex-Greene King Assistant Managers Open Second Hive Pub After £450k Investment

Share Tweet Share Email

Greene King Pub Partners has opened another Hive Pub, taking the total number of Hive Pubs to 43.

The Inn for a Penny in Carlton, Nottingham, has been transformed into a Hive Pub following a £450,000 investment.

It will be operated by franchisees Colin and Sandra Meakin, who also operate The Hayloft in nearby Giltbrook – which was the eleventh Hive Pub Greene King opened. A husband-and-wife team, the pair had in the past worked together as Assistant Managers for Greene King managed hotels.

In line with the Hive Pubs concept, The Inn for a Penny has been transformed throughout with new lighting, furniture, decorations and flooring to create a modern and welcoming environment.

Speaking about the opening of The Inn for a Penny, Franchisees Colin and Sandra Meakin said:

“We are delighted to be opening our second Hive Pub!

“Taking on The Inn for a Penny enables us to grow our franchise pub business with the full backing and support of Greene King. We know how to deliver the Hive Pubs concept and also know that the model is successful.

“We really look forward to bringing our own initiatives which have worked so well at other Hive Pub – The Hayloft – into The Inn For a Penny.”