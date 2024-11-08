Matfen Hall Wins Top Countryside Excellence Award

Share Post Share Email

Luxury hotel, country estate, spa, and golf destination Matfen Hall has been named ‘Best Countryside Hotel’ by the prestigious Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence across the UK, Europe and the Mediterranean in its 2025 edition.

Matfen Hall, the region’s first and only five-star hotel beat off impressive competition to come away with the top award, presented at a ceremony on 4th November in London, attended by the who’s who of the hospitality industry.

This accolade follows the country estate being awarded an AA five-star rating earlier this year and also the reopening of the newly-refurbished golf clubhouse and restaurant, The Keepers, which overlooks the hotel’s stunning 27-hole Championship golf course. This is Matfen Hall’s second consecutive Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence, with the estate being awarded ‘Recently Renovated Hotel’ in 2024 for its extraordinary reinvention following a multi-million pound renovation project.

James O’Donnell, Head of Commercial Development at Matfen Hall commented: “Matfen Hall has made significant strides in the past year, being awarded the first and only five star hotel in Northumberland and reopening our state-of-the-art golf clubhouse and dining destination – The Keepers. This recognition by Condé Nast Johansens is reflective of the work and commitment put in by the owners and colleagues. We thank everyone who voted for us and will continue to maintain this momentum to ensure we offer the very best experience for our guests.”