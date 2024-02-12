Mayors of the North Unite with Sector at NTIA Summit to Call for Industry VAT Cut in Spring Budget

Share Tweet Share Email

The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) hosted its third Night Time Economy Summit at the iconic Freight Island in Manchester on 8th and 9th of February, which saw a convergence of leaders from major cities, governance bodies, central government, and global night time economy experts calling for a widespread VAT cut in the spring budget.

The summit welcomed address from Sacha Lord (NTE Advisor GMCA) Figen Murray (Martyns Law) and Nina Kehagia (shesaid.so), with the Mayors of the North and West Midlands, Andy Burnham Mayor of Greater Manchester, Tracy Brabin Mayor of East Yorkshire, Andy Street Mayor of West Midlands & Steve Rotherham Mayor of Liverpool City Region comingtogether to discuss the pivotal role of the Night Time Economy in their regions.

During the discussion led by Andy Burnham, all the Metro Mayors got behind the campaign calling on the Government to reduce VAT. “This would save businesses and save jobs’ comments Sacha Lord. “Since the campaign started, this is the first time we have had heavy weight politicians get behind us.”

The Under Secretary of State & Minister for Small Medium Enterprise businesses, Kevin Hollinrake through recorded video message addressed considerations and initiatives to enhance and develop the night time industries in the future in the “Darkest Before the Dawn” NTIA Manifesto alongside Philip Kolvin KC. Author of ‘Darkest Before the Dawn’ Philip Kolvin KC said: “The night time economy is a key part of UK culture, and so should sit within the Department of Culture, Media and Sport, with a minister in charge of a national strategy to support the industry. This would be a small step for the government, but a giant leap for the industry, so we were thrilled to hear Andy Burnham and his fellow Metro Mayors from the North and West Midlands endorse our idea. We now call on all political parties to pledge this in their own manifestos.”

Other highlights included exclusive keynote interviews with Keith Reilly, the founder of Fabric, the incredible Gok Wan and discussions on Removing Barriers To Culture featuring Suzanne Bull MBE (Attitude is Everything), ‘Mental Health within the Music Industry’ and ‘The Move Towards Sustainability Within The Night Time Economy’.

Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association said: “The Night Time Economy Summit 2024 in Manchester was not just a gathering; it was a seismic shift in our industry’s trajectory. With over 1600 delegates and 200 speakers from around the globe, it was a testament to the power of unity, inspiration, and purpose. We witnessed a community coming together with unparalleled engagement, contribution, and a shared vision for the future of nightlife. As I reflect on the event, one quote stands out: ‘The conference where you kiss a cheek and hug rather than shaking hands.’ It encapsulates the warmth, connectivity, and commitment to positive change that permeated every moment of this extraordinary summit.” –