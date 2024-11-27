Meetings Industry Association Unveils Essential Martyn’s Law Guidance for Business Events Sector

Share Post Share Email

To provide clarity for the sector, the Meeting Industry Association (MIA) has produced a practical guide to help the business meetings and events industry navigate the forthcoming Martyn’s Law.

Working in partnership with leading security and risk management experts GSA Global, the trade association has compiled a step-by-step roadmap to help the sector stay ahead of the potential requirements, so it is ready when the law is enacted.

The extensive guide provides details on the existing legal frameworks that venues must comply with to ensure the safety of their staff, visitors, and the general public, as well as information on the expected Martyn’s Law. It also provides helpful information on the implications for varying sized venues alongside training checklists, risk assessment templates and communication protocols.

Figen Murray, the driving force behind the legislation, has endorsed the guide. She said: “The terrorist threat picture is complex and ever evolving. A key part of the necessary preparations for Martyn’s Law is to create a good security culture with processes clearly communicated to all staff. Earlier this year it was disappointing to learn from the MIA Insights that 43% of venues are currently unsure if their organisation is prepared for its introduction. I’m therefore extremely grateful to the MIA for compiling this roadmap in partnership with GSA Global, as well as their ongoing commitment to encourage the business meeting and events sector to enhance safety and security.”

MIA chief executive, Kerrin MacPhie, said: “The MIA is on a mission to champion quality standards, education, research and best practice, so we have always been very supportive of Figen Murray’s quest to ensure that venues do all they can to mitigate risks and improve safety standards for all.”

“Her poignant keynote at our Connect Day in Manchester in December 2023 evoked an emotional standing ovation as she shared her son Martyn Hett’s story following the Manchester Arena attack in May 2017. Having discovered through our quarterly MIA Insights that 80% of organisations would benefit from practical guidance, we were keen to join forces with GSA Global to compile this comprehensive sector-specific roadmap.”

Alun Jones, director of protective services at GSA Global, said: “While the legislation is not yet legally mandated, the government has committed to introducing Martyn’s Law. Therefore, although the MIA’s guidance does not constitute legal advice, it offers practical steps encouraging venues to review their security practices, enhance their preparedness for emergencies, and ultimately, provide a safer environment for people to meet and a safer, more secure future for all.”

In light of her work becoming a powerful advocate for public safety and compassion across the UK and beyond as well as her tireless campaigning for ‘Martyn’s Law’, Figen Murray was presented a Special Recognition Award at the association’s recent miaList.

To download the guidance, visit https://mia-uk.org/Martyns-Law