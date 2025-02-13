Michael Kill CEO NTIA Appointed as Representative to UN as International Nightlife Association Gains Consultative Status

Share Post Share Email

Following the recent Board meeting of the United Nations’ Conference of Non-Governmental Organizations in Consultative Relationship with the United Nations (CoNGO) held in Gothenburg, Sweden, the International Nightlife Association (INA) has been officially approved as a member with consultative status within the United Nations, through the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

This milestone marks one of the most significant developments this year, as the INA becomes the first organization of its kind to join CoNGO as an associative member. This recognition highlights the growing global acknowledgement of nightlife as a vital cultural and economic force, as well as its potential to align with international goals for sustainability and inclusivity.

As part of its expanded role, the INA will be represented by a distinguished group of global delegates who will defend the industry’s interests before UN bodies and promote policies and programs that foster sustainability, safety, and responsibility in nightlife. We are also pleased to announce that Michael Kill, Vice President of the INA and CEO of the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA UK), has been appointed as the European Region UN-CoNGO Representative. His vast experience in advocating for the nighttime economy will be invaluable in shaping international discussions on the future of nightlife.

The INA has appointed the following official representatives to the UN:

Michael Kill (European Region UN-CoNGO Representative), Vice President of the INA and CEO of Night Time Industries Association (NTIA UK)

Joaquim Boadas (New York UN-CoNGO Representative), Secretary General of the INA

Maurizio Pasca (Geneva UN-CoNGO Representative), President of the Italian Nightlife Association (SILB-FIPE)

Rodolfo Di Pinto (Latin America and Caribbean Region UN-CoNGO Representative), President of the Argentinean Nightlife Association (FEDRA)

Hayan Abou Assali (Western Asia UN-CoNGO Representative), Delegate of the INA in the Middle East

Michael Kill, Vice President of the International Nightlife Association & CEO of the Night Time Industries Association UK said:

“I am honoured to take on the role of European Region UN-CoNGO Representative, representing the International Nightlife Association at the United Nations. This milestone is a testament to the growing recognition of nightlife as a vital cultural and economic sector that contributes to global sustainability, safety, and social inclusion.

Through our consultative status with ECOSOC, we now have an unprecedented opportunity to shape international discussions, advocate for responsible policies, and drive forward initiatives that ensure a safer, more sustainable, and innovative future for nightlife worldwide. This achievement marks the beginning of a new era, where the value of our industry is acknowledged at the highest level, and we can work collaboratively to align nightlife with global development goals.”

Joaquim Boadas, Secretary General of the INA, commented,

“For the INA, obtaining consultative status with the UN’s CoNGO through ECOSOC is vital to amplifying our international voice and gaining prestige. This status enables active participation in United Nations discussions on safety, drug prevention, sustainability, and the nighttime economy while allowing us to share expertise, propose policies, and collaborate globally to promote best practices and joint initiatives.”