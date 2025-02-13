Stout Soars As Live Sport Drives Pub Sales Despite Overall Decline

Share Post Share Email

The Oxford Partnership today released its analysis of the positive impact of live sports on the UK on-trade sector last weekend, as the Six Nations and FA Cup action boosted footfall in venues, despite a decline in volume sales compared to 2024.

Total volume sales for the weekend were down 7.5% compared to the 2024 equivalent, yet the Six Nations continued to prove its value, with volume sales in Week 2 of the tournament growing by 9.8% versus the pre-Six Nations Friday-Sunday.

An estimated 29.4 million pints were sold from Friday to Sunday, with the average pub pouring 776 pints of draught beer and cider, generating approximately £3,940 in revenue.

The biggest winner of Week 2 was Guinness, with stout sales increasing by 14.5% versus 2024. Conversely, Core Lager saw a marked decline of 15.7%, while World Lager, World 4%, Premium Lager & Core Lager all experienced a drop. This indicates a growing preference for darker beers during rugby season, particularly in pubs screening Six Nations matches.

The divide between TV Sports and Non-TV Sports venues was stark.

Non-TV Sports sites experienced a volume decline of 17.6% compared to 2024.

TV Sports sites only declined by 1.2%, reinforcing the value of live sports in driving trade.

Footfall in TV Sports Pubs grew by 11.1%, highlighting benefit of high-profile fixtures.

Dwell times were significantly higher in TV Sports sites (159 mins) compared to Non-TV Sports sites (142 mins), with suburban venues leading (12.7%).

Regionally, London and the North-West led volume sales, with the average pub serving 77-85 additional pints over the weekend. Meanwhile, the South-West, South-East, and Anglia underperformed, bringing down England’s average. Scotland, buoyed by another strong Six Nations weekend, outperformed expectations, while Wales struggled—perhaps due to the result.

While rugby took centre stage, football played its part too. The three FA Cup Round 4 fixtures featuring Premier League clubs contributed to the 18% increase in Sunday footfall. Pubs showing both the Six Nations and FA Cup benefitted from extended dwell times and greater overall sales.

Alison Jordan, CEO of The Oxford Partnership, said:

“The data shows the enormous value that live sport brings to the on-trade. While overall sales were down versus last year, venues showing the Six Nations and FA Cup fixtures saw stronger footfall, longer dwell times, and a much better weekend overall. Guinness continues to dominate, reinforcing its status with sports fans. Looking ahead, operators must continue to leverage live sport as a key driver for trade, especially as we enter the latter stages of these tournaments.”

With more Six Nations action and further FA Cup rounds ahead, the data suggests that sports-driven trade will remain crucial for the hospitality sector in the coming weeks.