10,000 More Apprentices As Government Slashes Red Tape To Boost Growth 

Up to 10,000 more apprentices will be able to qualify per year as the government cuts red tape to boost economic growth by giving employers more flexibility over maths and English requirements.

Rules slowing down the training of workers in key industries like construction will also be changed as the government reveals plans to turbocharge growth industries with reduced bureaucracy for apprenticeships and new leadership also appointed for Skills England.

Leading employers have been calling for these changes.

Businesses will now be able to decide whether adult learners over the age of 19 when they start their apprenticeship course will need to complete a level 2 English and maths qualification (equivalent to GCSE) in order to pass it.

This could mean as many as 10,000 more apprentices per year will be able to complete their apprenticeship, unlocking opportunity in communities all over the country and breaking the link between background and success. It does not mean that apprentices won’t be assessed on core English and maths skills relevant to their occupation, but it does mean that apprentices will be able to focus more on their paid work.

The minimum duration of an apprenticeship will be reduced to eight months, down from the current minimum of 12 months.

Secretary of State for Education, Bridget Phillipson said:

“Growing the economy and opportunity for all are fundamental Missions of our Plan for Change, and we are determined to support apprentices throughout this National Apprenticeship Week and beyond.

Businesses have been calling out for change to the apprenticeship system and these reforms show that we are listening. Our new offer of shorter apprenticeships and less red tape strikes the right balance between speed and quality, helping achieve our number one mission to grow the economy.”

These announcements come as the Education Secretary kicked off National Apprenticeship Week yesterday, which celebrates the achievements of apprentices around the country and the positive impact they make to communities, businesses, and the wider economy.

The plans also follow the Prime Minister’s announcement in September, when he pledged to reform the new growth and skills offer to ensure young people are better supported.

Changes to the minimum length of an apprenticeship will be introduced from August 2025 subject to the legislative timetable, with changes to English and maths requirements coming into effect immediately. This will be hugely beneficial to employers in sectors like construction which have an urgent need for qualified workers, helping to meet the government’s mission to build 1.5 million homes by the end of this parliament.

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, said:

“Introducing more flexibility into apprenticeships is something UKHospitality has long been calling for and I’m pleased the Government has acted on this.”

“Having run our own highly successful skills training pilot in partnership with the Department for Work and Pensions, we know how effective hospitality is in getting people into work.”

“I’m confident that these changes can help us go even further and drive more apprenticeships in hospitality, a sector with huge growth potential.”

“Giving businesses more control over the apprenticeship requirements, so they are relevant to the role, is critical and will remove a significant barrier for both the employer and the apprentice.”

“Reducing the minimum duration for apprenticeships can deliver more targeted training, get people fully trained even quicker and give employees the chance to move up the hospitality career ladder.”

“Hospitality is unique in its ability to offer unrivalled career opportunities, demonstrated by the majority of its workforce and management entering the sector without a degree. Many of those people will have come through apprenticeships.”

“I look forward to working with the Government on its plans for both apprenticeships and the Skills and Growth Levy, where I hope to see further moves to give business greater flexibility across funding and the introduction of modular training.”

Sharon Blyfield, Head of Early Careers at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners GB, said:

At Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, we believe that the inclusion of functional skills as an exit for apprenticeships have often hindered many people from reaching their full potential. The announced changes will help make apprenticeships a more viable option to more people, not only new recruits but also for our current employees who missed out on these skills during their school years. These changes will enable them to successfully complete their apprenticeships without added barriers, which is brilliant news.