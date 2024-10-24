Mid Glamorgan Pub Supports Local People With Community And Charity Events

Share Post Share Email

The White Cross Inn in Grosewen, near Caerphilly, is supporting its local community by running a variety of events to help bring people together, raise money for charity and tackle social isolation.

Publican Mair Arthur, who has run the freehold since 2011, has worked hard to make the pub the beating heart of the local community.

The pub, which dates back to 1750 and is wet-led (serving only drinks and no food) is situated in the tiny village of Grosewen, overlooking the town of Caerphilly. It is well known for its community events and fundraising for various charities.

The pub, which featured in the latest series of BBC TV show Dr Who, hosts a variety of events including quiz nights, charity fundraisers, ale festivals and music nights. The White Cross Inn is also the meeting place for many local groups that support people to socialise including Knit and Natter, the Beerbellies Club and the Wacky Wanderers walking group as well as sports teams including darts and cricket.

Expert help and a Community Services Fund grant from Pub is The Hub was provided to purchase a new PA and music system which is supporting the pub’s busy calendar of social events.

Publican Mair Arthur said:

“This pub is a place for people to meet and form friendships. It is a very special place. This new PA and music system will enable us to run more events supporting the local community and raising more money for charity.

“It is so important that that people can come here to have that conversation and social interaction that is so important for tackling feelings of loneliness.”

Pub is The Hub regional advisor Roger Belle added:

“Mair and the services and activities that The White Cross Inn provides have always had a real social impact on people in the local area and the new PA system helps to continue this and has already been put to good use.

“These events and charity fundraising really show this pub is at the hub of its local community. The warm welcome at the pub along with these events is crucial in helping to overcome social isolation especially in such a rural area.”