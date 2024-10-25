UK Eating And Drinking Out Market Strengthens As Spending Rises

Share Post Share Email

New data from Lumina Intelligence’s Eating and Drinking Out Panel highlights a positive shift in the UK’s out-of-home (OOH) market, with growth in consumer participation and channel shifts driving overall spending. Market performance has improved as financial pressures ease and extreme weather patterns from 2023 recede.

According to the latest insights, nearly six in ten (59.8%) UK adults are now active participants in the OOH market, with consumers dining out 1.6 times per week on average, up from 1.5 times in 2023. There has been a notable +13.3% rise in spending — well ahead of inflation – with consumers returning to higher-spend channels and day-parts, signalling the resilience of the sector.

Retail’s share of occasions has declined by -2.2 percentage points year-on-year, annualising on a strong September 2023. Pubs, bars, and restaurants have been the key beneficiaries, attracting consumers back to food-led occasions, with dinner being the standout meal.

The data also highlights a trend toward greater variety in consumer food choices, with eight of the top ten dishes by share of occasions losing ground year-on-year. This shift offers an opportunity for suppliers to innovate and expand their offerings. Strategies that focus on premiumisation, brand partnerships, limited edition products, and the introduction of world cuisines are expected to perform well.

Speaking on the findings, Insight Lead Katie Gallagher said:

“The data reflects positive momentum for the out-of-home market. Consumers are clearly seeking greater variety and are willing to spend more on premium experiences, which presents a valuable opportunity for suppliers and operators to innovate and tap into these emerging trends.”