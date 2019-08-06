Ministry Of Justice Reports Reduced Reoffending From The Clink Charity Training

New data analysis from a report conducted by the Justice Data Lab (JDL) and the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) in July 2019 provides evidence that prisoners participating in The Clink Charity’s innovative hospitality and horticulture training scheme in partnership with HMPPS reduces reoffending rates, with the report stating the charity has achieved a “statistically significant result”.

The report is an extension of a previous analysis conducted in April 2018 and additionally includes the 2016 cohort. The report states “The overall result shows that those who took part in the programme were less likely to reoffend than those who did not.”

The aggregate findings between 2009 and 2016 show that the Clink graduates had a 15% reoffending rate compared to the comparison group’s 22%. This is an improvement of a 7 percentage point difference or a 32% improvement and in the words of the Justice Data Lab “is a statistically significant result.”

We were delighted to learn that the results for Brixton in particular indicated a reoffending rate of 11% compared to the comparison group’s 32%. This is an improvement of a 21 percentage point difference or a 65.6% improvement.

Chris Moore, chief executive of The Clink Charity

Chris Moore, chief executive of The Clink Charity, commented, “The Clink Charity welcomes the findings of The Justice Data Lab (JDL) report into the effectiveness of The Clink integrated training programmes. This latest report is testament to the dedicated work by The Clink Charity in partnership with HMPPS, and clearly shows a reduction in reoffending rates.

We are delighted that these results find that The Clink has maintained its strong performance in reducing reoffending rates, and that the JDL identifies that prisoners’ who took part in the programme were less likely to reoffend than those who did not. These new results have again shown a statistically significant reduction in reoffending against comparative groups at a national level. Very few interventions have achieved such a positive outcome in a JDL analysis.”