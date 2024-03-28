Moot Hall Arms Receives Outstanding Contribution Award at The Oliver Awards

Share Tweet Share Email

At the helm of Moot Hall Arms in Leeds is outstanding Operator, Claire, a powerhouse in the pub industry, who has recently received recognition in The Oliver Awards for her Outstanding Contribution to the local community and beyond.

The awards, that took place on Monday 18th March at New Dock in Leeds, are in their 15th year and celebrate excellence in the food and drink industry. Winners were selected across 17 categories to highlight Leeds’s outstanding hospitality sector and the finest restaurants, bars, pubs, cafes, hotels, takeaways and chefs in the city.

Claire, who has worked in pubs for the better part of 20 years, has been the operator of the Moot Hall Arms for 3 years and spearheads the pub’s charity fundraising.

Claire said of her achievement, “When Leeds became my home eight years ago, I could never imagine being where I am now. It is hugely rewarding to be recognised for my charity work in this way. Giving back to the community has always been something I care about deeply and it never fails to amaze me how our locals rally around important causes. Leeds really is one of the best places in the UK and I’m so proud to have made a difference.”

The Moot Hall Arms is a favourite amongst the community and has become a sought-after spot for catching Leeds United match day action. On matchdays, Claire and her team make the most of the buzz in the pub and host raffles, auctions and raise funds through football cards. Throughout the 46-match long season, the pub supports countless charities and causes alongside their primary charity, Leeds Women’s Aid, which they have raised a fantastic £6,470 in the past year alone.

Alongside Claire’s monumental local charity efforts, she has also been instrumental in supporting international causes. Under her direction, the Moot Hall Arms sponsors the education of six children in Uganda and has supported these children through their schooling over the past year and a half.

Mark Lamb from Craft Union commented: “Claire is a phenomenal operator, a centre of excellence and a great support to other operators in the area. Claire is a credit to the Craft Union family, she does so much for the community, and I am so pleased to see her celebrated for all that she does.”