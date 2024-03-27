Greene King Opens First Nest Pub After £360,000 Transformation

Share Tweet Share Email

Greene King Pub Partners, the leased, tenanted and franchise business unit of Greene King, has opened its first Nest Pub.

The Palmer Tavern, located on Wokingham Road in Reading, Berkshire has become the first Nest Pub after a £360,000 investment by Greene King.

The pub will be operated by Samantha Lane, who becomes the first ever Nest Pubs franchisee.

Nest Pubs is the second franchise concept from Greene King Pub Partners, following the success of Hive Pubs, the first franchise concept Greene King launched back in 2021, which now operates in over 45 sites.

Nest Pubs are wet-led pubs predominantly located on busy high streets and in communities, providing great value, an excellent experience and regular sport and entertainment. As a concept, Nest Pubs has its own unique identity, look and feel – and each pub shows Sky Sports and TNT Sports, as well as providing a pizza food offer alongside a great drink selection.

As part of the £360,000 investment by Greene King, The Palmer Tavern has been transformed to deliver the Nest Pubs concept.

This has seen the pub receive all new decorations, fixtures and fittings including a new bar, seating and more. Outside, the pub’s signage and overall presentation has also been upgraded in line with the Nest Pubs look and feel.

Proudly becoming the first ever Nest Pubs franchisee, Samantha Lane will operate The Palmer Tavern. Previously, Samantha was a Greene King Pub Partners tenant operating The Albion in Reading, where she had also been General Manager before becoming the tenant.

Samantha’s team from her previous pub, The Albion, will be joining her at The Palmer Tavern – making it not only a female-led business but an all-female team.

Samantha Lane, the first Nest Pubs operator and franchisee of The Palmer Tavern, said:

“I’m so pleased with the transformation of The Palmer Tavern and cannot wait to open the doors and invite customers back into their local. Being the very first Nest Pub is an incredibly exciting new adventure for both me and my team – plus it makes the revamp and reopening of the pub even more special!“My vision for The Palmer Tavern is to make it the hub of the community – a friendly, warm and welcoming home from home. As a concept, Nest Pubs is all about delivering a great community pub experience so it is the perfect fit for me. Plus, I know I have the full backing and support of Greene King as one of their franchise partners. The future looks bright and I cannot wait to get the show on the road!”