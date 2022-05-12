MPs and Hospitality Heavy Hitters Set to Headline UKHospitality Summer Conference

Share Tweet Share Email

The conference is set to take place on Tuesday 7th June 2022, with a packed agenda that looks at the sector’s role in ‘levelling up’ and driving sector and UK recovery

Alongside Government MPs and local mayors, other speakers include Sarah Willingham, former Dragon’s Den entrepreneur and founder of Nightcap; Luke Johnson, former chairman of Pizza Express and founder of sector investment firm Risk Capital Partners; Nisha Katona MBE, CEO, executive chef and development chef of Mowgli Street Food, and Suzanne Baker, Commercial & Property Director at Stonegate Group.

The conference is an opportunity for the sector to come together and put its vision for the future to key government and political figures as well as being a valuable business learning opportunity for attendees. Speaker, panellist sessions and interviews on the day will address how, with the right support, the sector can become a catalyst for nationwide economic growth and the role it can play in the levelling up agenda. The industry’s progress in sustainability, business recovery and the plan to developing a highly skilled workforce for the future, will also be under the spotlight.

There will be exclusive data from STR and others, insight and advice from business leaders and high-level networking opportunities for delegates. Both members and non-members are welcome to attend and tickets are available now from ukhevents.com

UKHospitality CEO, Kate Nicholls, said: “This conference comes at a particularly key time for the industry as we look to recover from the pandemic while facing a challenging economic climate and soaring costs.

“The UKHospitality Summer Conference is always a popular date in the diary and the feedback from delegates always reflects what an important event this is for knowledge sharing and networking.

This year should be no exception with our line-up of stellar speakers and panellists from both within and without the industry. This year in particular is an opportunity for operators who should be in the room as we look at how the sector and its stakeholders can come together to work collectively to shape our industry, so it is fit for the future and able to play its full role in the wider UK recovery.”