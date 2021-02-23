Reopen Pubs Indoors Earlier Than Roadmap States Says Greene King CEO

Share Tweet Share Email

Pubs should be allowed to reopen for indoor trading sooner than the Prime Ministers roadmap says the chief executive of Greene King.

Nick Mackenzie said, “We are desperate to reopen our pubs and welcome back our customers and understand there needs to be a sensible easing out of lockdown, but are disappointed not to be able to open alongside non-essential retail, gyms and hairdressers

“Opening pub gardens in April simply isn’t viable so many pubs will have to remain closed and, with a phased reopening from May, next week’s Budget needs to bring positive news as we continue to burn tens of millions of pounds in cash every month.

‘An extension to furlough, the business rates holiday and hospitality VAT cut for another year, as well as providing additional targeted support to those most affected, will help project jobs and the future of the great British pub.’

‘Mackenzie added, ‘As we look to June, we need clarity on what the full lifting of restrictions looks like so we can plan for pubs to be open as normal once more.

“Pubs and hospitality can be part of the solution when it comes to safe and responsible socialising, where people can meet in Covid-secure environments rather than behind closed doors in each other’s homes.”