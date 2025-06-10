NACC Launches New National Webinars to Support Learning in Care Catering

Share Post Share Email

The NACC has announced the launch of their bespoke National Webinars, a new initiative providing accessible, topic-focused online learning for care catering professionals across the UK.

Developed in response to members feedback, the webinars will focus on key challenges and opportunities within the sector, encouraging the sharing of best practice and professional development. The sessions will be free for NACC members, with a nominal fee for non-members.

NACC National Chair, Neel Radia comments: “This forms part of our wider commitment to deliver meaningful member benefits and provides tangible training and advice without our members having to leave their place of work.”

The first NACC National Webinar entitled: ‘Recruitment & Retention in Care Catering’, proudly sponsored by KSB Recruitment, will take place at 3.00pm on Wednesday 26th June 2025. A second webinar will be held Thursday, 23rd October 2025.

The session is open to all care catering professionals, and places can be booked at www.naccwebinars.co.uk