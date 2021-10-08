National Calvados Week Returns To Celebrate 200 Years Of Père Magloire

Share Tweet Share Email

The Père Magloire National Calvados Week, in association with UK creator Emporia Brands, returns Monday 18th October until Sunday 24th October, taking place within bars and retailers across the UK to celebrate 200 years of Père Magloire.

For some, Normandy’s lush green pastures reach their ultimate expression in the region’s famed cheeses and rich dairy butter. We all know that it’s always been about the Calvados. The magical alchemy that transforms green apples into golden nectar, it produces apple brandy as soft, fresh and pure as the beguiling French countryside from which it’s born. The week long celebration marks the harvesting of the delicious apples for the production of Calvados.

Bars and restaurants are encouraged to get involved with bespoke printed cocktail menus available, whilst traditional and online retailers an opportunity to gain complimentary bottles on direct orders, plus bespoke glassware.

To sign up your venue to National Calvados Week please contact your local Emporia Brands representative or alternatively email info@emporiabrands.com

Père Magloire Celebrates 200 Years

Since 1821, Père Magloire’s calvados reflect their goal of producing high-quality Calvados and Calvados Pays d’Auge apple brandies with a subtle balance between authencity and refinement. anniversary. At this occasion, Père Magloire have launched an exceptional XO cuvée, perfect expression of two centuries of craftmanship. This limited edition bottling is a first with a finish in Norman oak barrels.

Offering a brilliant and amber colour, with a round and fruity nose with vanilla notes. On the palate, fresh apple, notes of heather,

dried fruits, prunes, grapes, and a touch of lightly roasted hazelnut for an outstanding length. Bottled at 44% abv.