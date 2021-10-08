Pub-Goers Will Welcome Return Of Authentic Pub Experience: CAMRA NI

Share Tweet Share Email

Commenting on the Executive’s decision to axe social distancing in pubs from 31 October, Chair of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA NI) Ruth Sloan said:

“The long-awaited lifting of remaining restrictions at the end of the month will be a huge step on the road to recovery for our pubs, giving them the chance to be able to trade at full capacity again.

“As we begin to return to the authentic pub experience, CAMRA NI is urging everyone to support our pubs, and wherever possible to choose drinks from local breweries and cider makers, so both pubs and local producers can thrive and continue to play a vital role at the heart of community life.

“The Executive and the UK Government must now commit to continued support for pubs in the months and years ahead to help their recovery, see local businesses thrive and to help pubs compete with cheaper supermarket alcohol.”