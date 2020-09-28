National Curry Week To Help Drive Vital Consumer Trade To Restaurants This October

National Curry Week, 5th –11th October 2020, now in its 22nd year, aims to celebrate the UK’s favourite cuisine and drive additional footfall to help boost revenue, following a challenging year for the hospitality sector and British curry houses.

Supporting our beloved British curry houses. The initiative will encourage consumers to show their support by going for a meal or purchasing a takeaway from their favourite local curry house.

The official National Curry Week website features a nationwide Curry Map where consumers will be directed via press and social media activity. The map enables consumers to enter their postcode and find curry houses to support in their local area.

The website also features a Trade section where outlets will be able to download campaign assets, including posters and social media image assets, that can be used to raise awareness of National Curry Week and attract customers.

http://www.nationalcurryweek.co.uk/Trade

National Curry Week is not just for Indian restaurants but for any hospitality outlet planning to take advantage of National Curry Week as a promotional campaign to drive increased revenue.

Find out more at www.nationalcurryweek.co.uk